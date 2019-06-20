Disney to release longer Avengers: Endgame in bid to topple Avatar's box-office record

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Walt Disney will try to close the global box-office gap between its blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame and James Cameron's Avatar.

The superhero sequel will re-enter theatres with footage that was not in the first release, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com.

He did not specify the additional scenes, but they will add a bit more to a run time that is already more than three hours.

Avengers: Endgame has grossed US$2.74 billion (S$3.73 billion) worldwide since its April release, according to Box Office Mojo, while 2009's Avatar leads with an all-time record of US$2.788 billion - not adjusted for inflation.

The re-release comes as Hollywood is enduring a downbeat summer movie season so far, with the North American gross of the top 10 films over the weekend down 52 per cent from the same period a year ago.

Having the box-office leader is a key bragging right for Hollywood studios. But in Disney's case, it is the winner either way.

It now controls Avatar's studio, 20th Century Fox, and is gearing to release a series of sequels to the science-fiction epic, starting in 2021.