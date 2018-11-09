Disney to launch Star Wars prequel series for its streaming service

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A new Star Wars prequel series is on its way, this time for Walt Disney's planned streaming service, Disney chief executive Bob Iger said.

The live action series will be a prequel to the 2016 movie Rogue One: A Star Wars and will star Diego Luna.

The series will start production in 2019.

Mr Iger also said Disney is developing a new series based around Marvel comic book villain Loki, starring British actor Tom Hiddleston.

Disney said last year that it planned to launch its own streaming service in 2019 and would pull its first-run movies from Netflix to put them on a Disney-branded service.