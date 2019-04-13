Disney debuts Star Wars trailer as it battles franchise fatigue

LOS ANGELES (BLOOMBERG) - Walt Disney released a trailer and the name for its latest Star Wars film, aiming to reignite excitement for a franchise that's been showing signs of strain.

The movie - the ninth installment in the so-called Skywalker saga - is called Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

It will be the last Star Wars film for a while, Disney chief executive officer Bob Iger said on Thursday (April 11).

The company plans to take a "hiatus" after the movie's December release, he said.

"We have not announced any specific plans for movies thereafter," Iger told Emily Chang on Bloomberg Television.

"There are movies in development, but we have not announced them."

Last year's Solo: A Star Wars Story - a stand-alone film that wasn't part of the saga - was the lowest-grossing film in the four-decade history of the franchise.

Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: #EpisodeIX. pic.twitter.com/fWMS13ekdZ — Star Wars (@starwars) April 12, 2019

Star Wars toy sales also have suffered. They fell in 2018 for the second year in a row, according to NPD.

The upcoming film is slated for Dec 20.

It is the fifth Star Wars movie that Disney has released since acquiring Lucasfilm for US$4 billion in 2012.