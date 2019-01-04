Did Madonna get butt implants?

NEW YORK - Fans are hoping to get to the bottom of things but Madonna is not telling just yet. The superstar singer got netizens speculating about whether she had had buttock implants after she gave a surprise performance at a club in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, on New Year's Eve.

The crowd was treated to Like A Prayer (1989) and Elvis Presley standard Can't Help Falling In Love (1961), with Madonna backed by her 13-year-old son David Banda on guitar.

Photographs of her impromptu gig showed a more pronounced backside, suggesting that the 60-year-old could have had surgery, reported Fox News.

While some netizens defended her right to do anything, one person wrote: "I think the saddest ending to 2018 is finding out that Madonna got butt implants."

Hating that she was now the butt of jokes about her looks, with some bringing up Nicki Minaj comparisons, Madonna posted on Thursday, writing: "Desperately seeking no one's approval. And entitled to free agency over my body like everyone else.

"It's going to be an amazing year. #2019 #freedom#respect #nofear #nodiscrimination."

At the club, she had dared attendees to be brave: "In this new year, let's commit to disarming people with unexpected acts of kindness. Get outside your comfort zone.

"Maybe we will find an opening to let the light come in. Let's close up the distance between one human being and another.

"Are you ready to do that?"