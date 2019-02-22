Did Liam Neeson's 'revenge' comments hurt takings of new movie Cold Pursuit?

NEW YORK - Audiences have not warmed up to Liam Neeson's latest revenge thriller Cold Pursuit.

The movie, which opened in North America earlier this month with just US$10.8 million (S$14.6 million), has since gone on to earn only US$23 million, a big meltdown from the Neeson-starring Taken 3's opening-weekend gross of US$39 million in 2014.

According to industry pundits, the US$10.8 million takings marked the worst opening for an action movie starring the actor since 1990's Darkman.

Maybe many moviegoers staged their own "revenge", upset over recent revelations that he once considered an attack against a random black person after a friend revealed she had been raped.

"I'm not racist, this was 40 years ago... I had a primal urge. I was trying to show honour for a friend I dearly loved, in a mediaeval fashion," Neeson, 66, said on the Good Morning America show.

Still, the red carpet for Cold Pursuit's premiere in New York City was aborted in a bid to keep a lid on the backlash over his remarks.

Netizens have intensified their giving him of the cold shoulder, calling for scenes featuring Neeson in the upcoming reboot Men in Black: International to be scrapped