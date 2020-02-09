DiCaprio's young loves

When host Ricky Gervais took pot shots at celebrities in his opening monologue at the recent Golden Globes, he did not spare A-list star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dropping a mention of Quentin Tarantino's movie Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood that sprawls about three hours and stars DiCaprio, Gervais said the actor "attended the premiere and, by the end, his date was too old for him".

The 45-year-old actor - who is known to favour young women and whose current girlfriend, Argentine model-actress Camila Morrone, is 22 - sheepishly laughed, along with others in the audience.

Last year, a graph charting DiCaprio's dating history - made by Reddit user TrustLittleBrother - showed that the bachelor has never dated a woman older than 25.

The Romeo + Juliet (1996) star has a soft spot for tall, blonde and thin beauties, with netizens noting that he broke up with two - Bar Refaeli and Nina Agdal - after they turned 25.

DiCaprio has never kept his relationships secret, with the media tracking outings with his latest squeezes on yachts in Europe and bicycles in New York, but he has never opened his heart and mentioned them in media interviews.

But that does not mean his romantic flings have escaped critical scrutiny.

The Sun cited psychotherapist Noel McDermott as saying: "Clearly this isn't healthy behaviour - not so much the age differences, but the repetitive nature of the relationships - it indicates a serious problem with forming intimate relationships.

"His pattern of dating suggests he is avoiding a mature relationship that can challenge him to be authentic and vulnerable."

While fans may think DiCaprio may call all the shots in his romantic relationships, he has also been snubbed and written off as the wrong type by one girlfriend - supermodel Giselle Bundchen.

In her 2018 book, Lessons: My Path To A Meaningful Life, she wrote: "Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes."

But other women, who have been courted and dumped by him, have not spilled the beans.

According to the Vice portal, it has long been rumoured that his conquests must sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Here is a snapshot of some of the women he has dated.

GISELLE BUNDCHEN

Love bites: The Brazilian supermodel was 18 when she became an item with DiCaprio in 1999. He was then 24. They separated in 2005. Where she is today: Now 39, she is married to New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady and they have two children together.

BAR REFAELI

Love bites: They met at a party in Las Vegas and were together from 2005 - the Israeli supermodel was then 20 and he, 30 - to 2010. Where she is today: Refaeli, now 34 and married to businessman Adi Ezra, gave birth last month to her third child. She is in talks with the authorities to avoid being jailed for alleged tax evasion.

BLAKE LIVELY

Love bites: The American actress, who found fame in television drama Gossip Girl (2007 to 2012), caught DiCaprio's eye in 2011 when she was 23 and he was 36. They had a five-month fling. Where she is today: Married to Deadpool (2016 and 2018) actor Ryan Reynolds, the 32-year-old actress has three children with him.

ERIN HEATHERTON

Love bites: In early 2012, DiCaprio cosied up to the Victoria's Secret model when she was 22 and he was 37. They split up in November that year. Where she is today: Now 30, the American filed for bankruptcy last year after she could not pay her debts. She is reshaping her life, no longer surrendering to the strict demands of the modelling industry.

TONI GARRN

Love bites: In 2013, the Germany-born Victoria's Secret model, then 20, was the apple of the eye for DiCaprio, then 38. They went separate ways in December 2014. Where she is today: Now 27, Garrn got engaged to British actor Alex Pettyfer in December last year.

KELLY ROHRBACH

Love bites: In June 2015, DiCaprio, then 40, was spotted biking in New York with the American actress, then 25. There were later reports of an engagement, but he decided to move on 18 months later. Where she is today: Now 30, the Baywatch (2017) star tied the knot with retail chain Walmart heir Steuart Walton last year.

NINA AGDAL

Love bites: In 2016, the Danish model, then 24, dated DiCaprio, then 41. But their love boat capsized by end-2017, with the actor docking with Camila Morrone. Where she is today: Now 27, Agdal is dating supermodel Christie Brinkley's son Jack, who is behind a transport start-up called Rove.

CAMILA MORRONE

Love bites: In December 2017, DiCaprio hooked up with the model-actress when she was 20 and he was 43. Where she is today: Now 22, she is still in his heart, though she had to deal with talk about their 23-year age gap. "There are so many relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where people have large age gaps," she shot back.

But cynics say time could soon be running out for her. Already, there is gossip DiCaprio has the hots for Margaret Qualley, his Once Upon A Time In... Hollywood co-star. But the American actress is 25 and he did attend two Golden Globes after-parties with Morrone.

Love is age-blind for some celebrities

DENNIS QUAID AND LAURA SAVOIE



PHOTOS:

DAVIDFOSTER/

INSTAGRAM,

DENNISQUAID/

INSTAGRAM,

LESMACRON/

INSTAGRAM



Age gap: 39 years The 65-year-old actor got engaged to student Savoie, 26, in October last year. They were first spotted together in May and plan to get hitched this year.

EMMANUEL MACRON AND BRIGITTE MACRON



PHOTOS:

DAVIDFOSTER/

INSTAGRAM,

DENNISQUAID/

INSTAGRAM,

LESMACRON/

INSTAGRAM



Age gap: 24 years Mr Macron, 42, President of France, first met his wife in 1993, when he was 15 and she was his drama teacher.

His parents enrolled him in another school when they got wind of their romance.

She said he told her he would marry her one day and they tied the knot in 2007.

Of their age gap, Mrs Macron, now 66, told Elle France: "Of course, we have breakfast together, me and my wrinkles, him with his youth, but it's like that. If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life."

Their age gap is the same as that between American President Donald Trump, 73, and wife Melania, 49.

DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE



PHOTOS:

DAVIDFOSTER/

INSTAGRAM,

DENNISQUAID/

INSTAGRAM,

LESMACRON/

INSTAGRAM



Age gap: 35 years Despite music producer Foster saying that singer McPhee did not "catch my eye" the first time they met, he had a subsequent change of heart.

In June last year, Foster, 70, and American Idol runner-up McPhee, 35, got married.