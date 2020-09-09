David and Victoria Beckham had coronavirus

LOS ANGELES • Former football star David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham, have joined the list of celebrities who have been infected by the coronavirus.

According to The Sun, the British celebrity couple likely caught the bug during their stay in Los Angeles in March.

Quoting unnamed sources, the British tabloid said Beckham, 45, and Victoria, 46, flew to the United States on March 1 to cheer for his football club, Inter Miami, which was playing its first away game at Los Angeles Football Club.

They were joined by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and other members of the Beckham family, including their son Brooklyn's fiancee, actress Nicola Peltz.

An unnamed friend was quoted by The Sun as saying: "They attended a couple of swanky networking events as David had promotional duties, and were shaking hands and kissing fans and various club dignitaries."

The family then returned to London a few days later to attend Brooklyn's 21st birthday party, which was attended by celebrities such as Spice Girl Emma Bunton and rapper Stormzy. The Beckhams returned to Miami shortly after the celebration.

The friend said David Beckham, a former player of Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy, began to feel ill after their return to the US, with his wife having a sore throat and high temperature. They were later diagnosed with Covid-19.

The source added that the family's drivers, bodyguards and assistants also fell ill at about the same time.

The friend said Victoria Beckham, also a member of Spice Girls, quarantined the family for more than two weeks as she was worried they could be super-spreaders.

The couple went for swab tests to confirm they were not infectious before travelling to Italy and Greece for holidays in July and last month.

The couple's spokesmen declined to comment on The Sun's story.

Meanwhile, American actor Michael Rooker, 65, confirmed on social media that he has recovered from Covid-19.

Rooker, who is famous for playing Yondu in the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies (2014 and 2017) and Merle Dixon in TV series The Walking Dead (2010 to present), posted a photo of his negative result last Friday. He told fans he had won the "epic battle" against Covid-19.

Other celebrities who have contracted the coronavirus include actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, British actor Idris Elba, wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Twilight (2008 to 2012) star Robert Pattinson and Braveheart (1995) actor Mel Gibson.