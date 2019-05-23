Daniel Craig to undergo ankle surgery after Bond set injury

NEW YORK (AFP) - British actor Daniel Craig will undergo "minor ankle surgery" after an injury on the set of the latest James Bond film.

His operation and recovery will not affect the movie's expected release next year, producers said on Wednesday (May 22).

Craig - who will play the legendary spy for the fifth time in the as-yet untitled movie - sustained the injury during filming in Jamaica, a statement on the official James Bond Twitter account said.

"Production will continue while Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020."

Rumours about his injury started last week when Variety reported that he "slipped and fell quite awkwardly" while "sprinting" on the set.

Among the actors who have played Bond on the big screen, Craig is the first to do a lot of his own stunts.

He lost two teeth in his Bond debut in Casino Royale, and tore a muscle in his shoulder on the set of Quantum Of Solace.

In his last Bond outing in Spectre, he injured his knee.

The 51-year-old, who has not always been the most enthusiastic Bond, finally agreed to take on the role for the fifth - and likely last - time in the 25th instalment of the 007 saga.

Oscar winner Rami Malek has been tapped to play the villain in the new film.