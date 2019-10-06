Crime drama The World Between Us bags six top prizes at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards

TV viewers in Singapore have seen what Taiwanese actress Pets Tseng can bring to a drama series in her portrayal of a journalist in Mediacorp drama All Is Well.

On Saturday (Oct 5), further proof of her acting skills elsewhere came when she walked away with the prize for best supporting actress in a drama series at the Golden Bell Awards.

Her role in The World Between Us was not the only reward for the crime series, with the HBO Asia show also picking up five other major trophies.

At the ceremony - touted as Taiwan's equivalent of the American Emmys - held in Taipei, the drama's lead actress Alyssa Chia took best actress in a drama series.

It also bagged best TV series, best supporting actor (James Wen) in a drama series, best director in a drama series (Lin Chun-Yang) and best screenplay for a drama series.

The only major disappointment came when Wu Kang-jen did not win best actor in a drama series, with the accolade going to Lung Shao-hua, who plays a gangster in A Taste To Remember.

The World Between Us, which went to Saturday's battle for honours with 14 nominations, tracks the aftermath of a mass shooting that intertwines the fates of multiple characters, including the killer, victims, their families and the media.

A total of 191 shows vied for 39 awards.

There was rapturous applause from the audience when veteran host Chang Hsiao-yen, 71, was given a lifetime achievement award.

Mickey Huang, another host familiar to Singaporean TV viewers, triumphed too when he and Pu Hsueh-liang took best variety show hosts for Super Reunion.

Just like other Hollywood award galas, who wore what on Saturday also drew oohs and aahs from the photographers and fans.

Presenter Sandy Wu, daughter of talk-show host Jacky Wu - another Taiwan celebrity with many fans in Singapore, was a hit in a velvet lavender cocktail dress.