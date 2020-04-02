Crime, capes and chivalry: Films viewable from home because cinemas are closed

This column will be reviewing films viewable from home because cinemas in Singapore are closed.

Comedies, old and new, will be the focus this week.

The Monty Python sketch troupe's first "proper" film - one not composed of bits but with a single story - is also one of its best.

Monty Python And The Holy Grail (1975, PG13, 92 minutes, Netflix, 4 Stars) is its send-up of English legends about King Arthur.

One might expect that Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, Connie Booth and others in the Python group would joke about the horrors of mediaeval life and they do.

There are classic bits here about plagues, witches and chivalry, but their best scenes poke fun at ye olden days while stating that after 900 years, nothing has changed.

Long before Marvel movies were an annual event on the calendar, and before Pixar's The Incredibles (2004), there was Mystery Men (1999, PG, 116 minutes, HBO Go, 4 Stars).

Imagine the seminal Watchmen comic book from 1986, but given a goofier twist.

Mystery Men was among the first to put superheroes in a capitalist world more like our own, one with caped vigilantes who encourage public adulation and milk it for monetisation opportunities.

In such a world, there would be the minor leagues, the B-and C-team heroes.

These are cosplayers with delusions of grandeur, driven to embrace that crime-fighting, tights-wearing life.



Pain & Gain stars (from left) Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie. PHOTO: UIP





Monty Python And The Holy Grail pokes fun at mediaeval England. PHOTO: SONY PICTURES





Superhero comedy Mystery Men is elevated by great acting. PHOTO: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS



In spite of a story that sparkles with emotional warmth, strong jokes and great performances from Hank Azaria, Janeane Garofalo, Lena Olin, Eddie Izzard, Greg Kinnear, William Macy, Geoffrey Rush and Ben Stiller, the movie flopped on release. Time to rediscover it and give it its due.

When Pain & Gain (2013, R21, 129 minutes, Netflix, 3.5 Stars) was released, critics called it a dumb waste of time.

Six years later, this caper comedy has not become any smarter, nor any less filled with gratuitous violence and nudity.

But, with a Netflix subscription, it turns out this jumbo meal of a film is not that disgustingly over-the-top.

It just needed to be served on a platform where viewers are in control of the portion size.

Director Michael Bay (war epic Pearl Harbor, 2001; five Transformers science-fiction movies, 2007 to 2017) does what he does best with this based-on-a-true-story comedy: He overstates.

In a cinema, that obviousness is annoying - why does everything have to be in the foreground and underlined twice?

But when sitting on a couch, or while doing chores around the house, the hamfistedness might actually be a virtue. Distracted viewing becomes a lot easier.

Three Florida body-builders, played by Dwayne Johnson, Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Mackie, in a hurry to get their slice of the American dream, kidnap a minor-league tycoon.

What follows is violent slapstick and unsubtle mockery of people such as dumb jocks, motivational speakers and their gullible fans, and Eastern European immigrants - anyone not like director Bay.

But if one is feeling angry about the state of the world at this moment, mean-spirited humour might just be the remedy.