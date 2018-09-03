Crazy Rich Asians tops Singapore box office for second week; has earned $180m worldwide

SINGAPORE - Romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians is No. 1 at the Singapore box office for a second straight weekend. It has grossed $4.66 million thus far.

It beat out new films such as the vigilante thriller starring Denzel Washington, The Equalizer 2, and the Mamoru Hosoda anime Mirai.

The big-screen adaptation of Singapore-born Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name by director Jon M. Chu stars Constance Wu (Fresh Off The Boat, 2015 to present) and Henry Golding (next seen in the upcoming comedy thriller A Simple Favor). She plays Rachel Chu, an economics professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick Young (Golding) for his best friend's wedding and finds out that Nick's family is crazy rich.

The movie also stars a number of Singaporean actors, including Pierre Png, Tan Kheng Hua and Fiona Xie. Png posted on Instagram: "After two weeks at the #1 spot in (Singapore flag) #CrazyRichAsians makes it way to the (United Kingdom flag)!!!"

In the United States, Crazy Rich Asians has topped the box office for a third successive weekend and has crossed the US$110 million mark.

Its total worldwide gross currently stands at US$130.9 million (S$180 million).