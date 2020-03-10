Coronavirus: Wei Li-an's Singapore concert postponed to August

SINGAPORE - Taiwanese singer-songwriter Wei Li-an's concert here, originally slated for March 28 at Marina Bay Sands' Sands Expo and Convention Centre, has been postponed to Aug 22 due to coronavirus concerns.

The entertainer is also known as Weibird or William, and the Singapore stop is part of his At Thirty World Tour.

IMC Live Global made the announcement on Tuesday (March 10), saying: "We would like to ask for your understanding that this decision is made with the safety of our artiste, fans and staff as our first priority and IMC Live Global will continue to act in accordance with the advice and regulations of the local government authorities."

Wei's Kuala Lumpur stop has also been postponed, from April 4 to Sept 12.

Tickets that were purchased through authorised ticketing agents will remain valid for the rescheduled concert date. Patrons who are unavailable on the new concert date can contact the respective ticketing platform they purchased tickets from by March 23. Those with further enquiries regarding their tickets can contact ticketing.sg@imclive-global.com.