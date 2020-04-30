Coronavirus: Rocker Bruce Springsteen the latest celebrity to get his hair cut at home

Even celebrities are getting their haircuts done at home as they stay in due to the coronavirus pandemic.

American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, 70, had his trim courtesy of his wife Patti Scialfa, 66.

On Wednesday (April 29), Scialfa, a singer who is also a member of the star's famed E Street Band, posted on Instagram a photo of herself with a shirtless Springsteen with his fresh look.

"Gave my man his first quarantine cut," she said, thanking celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan for sending the instructions and clippers seen in the photo.

"Also I had just finished dyeing my hair," she continued. "We have the beauty truck in action at Stone Hill Farm," referring to the Springsteen family's home in New Jersey.

Scialfa's haircut received raves from other celebrities, including "super impressed" actress-producer Rita Wilson.

Springsteen and Scialfa, who have been married for nearly 30 years, have three children.

Other celebrities who have done their hair done while sheltering at home include actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, her I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt, singer Pink and Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil (2019) actress Elle Fanning.