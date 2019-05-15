Comedian Tim Conway dead at 85

(REUTERS) - Actor Tim Conway, best known for his comedic roles on "The Carol Burnett Show" has died. He was 85.

His publicist said the Emmy-winning actor died Tuesday morning after a long illness.

Conway brought an endearing, free-wheeling goofiness to skits that often cracked up his cast mates as well as the audience.

Conway first found television fame on the 1960's comedy "McHale's Navy."

He won four Emmys for his work on the Burnett show and two more for guest appearances on "Coach" and "30 Rock."

