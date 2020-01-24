CNY: Happenings - Gigs

TGIF MUSIC STATION

Home-grown music producer and singer-songwriter Ang Junyang, a Project Superstar finalist and back-up vocalist for fellow Singaporean singer JJ Lin, will perform in this series of music showcases organised by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre. His set starts at 7.30pm on Feb 7.

Local singers and married couple Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei will take the stage at 8.45pm.

WHERE: OCBC Square, Singapore Sports Hub, Stadium Walk WHEN: Feb 7, 7.30 and 8.45pm ADMISSION: Free

SPRING 2020 SHOWCASE VARIETY CONCERT

Getai singers Wang Lei, Tay Ying Ying, the Bao Bei Sisters, Marcus Chin, Hao Hao and Liu Ling Ling will come together for an evening of laughter and song.

This concert is one of three showcases presented by Resorts World Sentosa to ring in the Chinese New Year.

WHERE: Resorts World Ballroom, Resorts World Convention Centre, 8 Sentosa Gateway WHEN: Feb 4, 8pm ADMISSION: $28 to $68 from Sistic (go to sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555)

TAEYEON CONCERT: THE UNSEEN

Taeyeon, a member of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The set list will include hits such as I and Why, as well as new songs such as Spark from her latest album Purpose (2019).

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Feb 1, 5pm ADMISSION: $168 to $288 from Apactix (go to apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

MY BEAUTIFUL LIVE: MIRIAM YEUNG WORLD TOUR

The Hong Kong singer-actress' newest tour aims to show how the path to a beautiful life can be achieved with the experience one gains after going through difficult times.

The tour kicked off in Guangzhou last year and has made stops in cities such as Shenzhen, Chengdu and Sydney.

WHERE: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk WHEN: Feb 8, 8pm ADMISSION: $108 to $228 from Apactix (go to apactix.com or call 3158-8588)

HUAYI 2020: DAVID TAO - DT IN HARMONY

Billed as the godfather of Mandarin R&B, Taiwanese singer-songwriter David Tao is known for his signature style of R&B tunes crossed with rock beats, and for hits such as Airport In 10.30, Blue Moon, Close To You and Black Tangerine. His upcoming showcase will not feature any pre-recorded tracks, so everything the audience hears will be coming live from the musicians on stage. The event is part of Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts.

WHERE: Esplanade Concert Hall, 1 Esplanade Drive WHEN: Feb 1, 7.30pm ADMISSION: $68 to $188 from Sistic