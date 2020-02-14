Class act: EXO singer Sehun donates $23,500 to his Seoul elementary school

Singer Sehun has proved that he is a class act.

The member of South Korean boy band EXO has donated 20 million won (S$23,500) to his elementary school, which marked his generosity by displaying a banner about his act.

The money to the Seoul Mangu Elementary School will fund scholarships for the top graduates.

Sehun, 25, has also been credited with previous donations to child and infant care centre Eden I Vile and volunteer work at child welfare facility Sun Duk Home, reported the allkpop portal.

He follows in the footsteps of another two famous K-pop artists - RM, 25, and Taeyeon, 30.

In September last year, BTS singer RM gave 100 million won to the Seoul Samsung School to help fund musical activities for students with hearing impairment.

Taeyeon, part of popular group Girls' Generation, gave 100 million won to the Korean Red Cross in July last year to buy healthcare products for students in the Jeonbuk area.