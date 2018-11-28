Cities Of Last Things' Ding Ning and other stars kick off Singapore International Film Festival

SINGAPORE - Fresh from her Golden Horse win, Taiwanese actress Ding Ning looked stunning in a ruched white gown with a thigh-high slit as she walked the red carpet at Capitol Theatre to kick off the Singapore International Film Festival on Wednesday (Nov 28) night.

The 48-year-old actress was in town to promote her film, Cities Of Last Things, for which she won the Golden Horse Award for Best Supporting Actress earlier this month. Also in attendance at the glitzy red carpet event were the film's Malaysia-born director Ho Wi Ding, as well as her co-stars, Chinese actress Huang Lu and Taiwanese actor and guitarist Stone of rock band Mayday fame.

The sci-fi drama, which examines a man's decision to commit suicide, is the opening film of the Singapore International Film Festival, which will run until Dec 9. Over the next 1½ weeks, more international film-makers and stars are due to make red carpet appearances to promote their films.

These include the director and cast of Filipino horror Eerie, as well as Taiwanese movie Dear Ex's Hsieh Ying-hsuan, who won the Golden Horse Award for Best Actress.