Chuando Tan to play doctor in debut film Precious Is The Night

Chuando Tan plays a doctor who is "caught in a web of deceit".
Chuando Tan plays a doctor who is "caught in a web of deceit".PHOTO: MM2 ENTERTAINMENT
Published
59 min ago
Film Correspondent
johnlui@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Photographer and social media star Chuando Tan, 54, is set to make his feature film debut in thriller Precious Is The Night.

The film, set to be released at the end of the year, will feature him as a leading man. Tan, who is also a model, model agency owner, video director and recording artist who released an album in the early 1990s, set the Internet alight in 2017.

Pictures of his sculpted torso and unlined face had netizens wondering how a man just past 50 could look so youthful.

The Mandarin-language movie is set in 1960s Singapore. Tan plays a doctor in his 30s who, after making house calls at the home of a wealthy family, is "caught in a web of deceit", according to the press release from Singapore co-producer mm2 Entertainment.

It also stars model Nanyeli and actress Chang Tzulei, both from Taiwan. Also in the cast is veteran actress Xiang Yun, her daughter Tan Yi Xin and actor Tay Ping Hui, all from Singapore.

The film is a Taiwan-Singapore project directed by Wayne Peng, a Taiwanese documentary and music video maker and produced by Singaporean Lim Sau Hoong. The husband-and-wife team gained attention when their documentary, Burning Dreams (2003), about a dance troupe in China, was nominated for three Golden Horse Awards.

Precious Is The Night is their first feature film. It is now in post-production.

Tan said on Instagram: "This is actually the debut film for the three of us - myself, together with renowned award-winning Taiwanese director Wayne Peng and producer Lim Sau Hoong.

"I want to thank you both for not only your kindness and patience but also the golden opportunity to be involved in such (a) sublime production, to work with talented individuals like yourself and the entire production crew."

终于要出炉了哈哈！这是我处女作电影 “今宵多珍重“的预告- 请大家多多指教😅 我要感谢导演彭文淳与才女林少芬 @sauhoonglim , 给我这一个珍贵的机会与人生经验 :)) 期待电影的上映 🤟 Finally ! The trailer of my feature film “Precious Is The Night “ ✌️😃 This is actually the debut film for the 3 of us - myself, together with renowned award-winning Taiwanese director Wayne Peng and producer Lim Sau Hoong @sauhoonglim , I want to thank you both for not only your kindness and patience, but also the golden opportunity to be involved in such sublime production to work along side with talented individuals like yourself and the entire production crews :)) Once again thanks and congrats to you all for your beautiful work :)) Can’t wait for the release of the film 🤟
View this post on Instagram

终于要出炉了哈哈！这是我处女作电影 “今宵多珍重“的预告- 请大家多多指教😅 我要感谢导演彭文淳与才女林少芬 @sauhoonglim , 给我这一个珍贵的机会与人生经验 :)) 期待电影的上映 🤟 Finally ! The trailer of my feature film “Precious Is The Night “ ✌️😃 This is actually the debut film for the 3 of us - myself, together with renowned award-winning Taiwanese director Wayne Peng and producer Lim Sau Hoong @sauhoonglim , I want to thank you both for not only your kindness and patience, but also the golden opportunity to be involved in such sublime production to work along side with talented individuals like yourself and the entire production crews :)) Once again thanks and congrats to you all for your beautiful work :)) Can’t wait for the release of the film 🤟

A post shared by C H U A N D O 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey) on

 
Topics: 

Branded Content