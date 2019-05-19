Chow Yun Fat celebrates his birthday by hiking

How does a superstar celebrate his birthday?

For hiking lover Chow Yun Fat, who turned 64 on Saturday (May 18), he marked the occasion by hiking with a group of like-minded friends. More than 20 people took part in the event, including fellow Hong Kong actors Julian Cheung, Anita Yuen and Nina Paw. Other artists joining the group included Liu Kai Chi, Kenny Wong and Catherine Chau.

The group hiked for about three hours before going for lunch. They prepared longevity buns for Chow with the words "Fat Gor (Big Brother Fat), happy birthday. The more you run, the smarter and sharper you become".

Yuen posted the photos on social media on Saturday, and her husband Cheung re-posted it on Weibo.

Chow has just completed filming the movie Be Water, My Friend, which also starred Yuen and Liu. Chow suffered a bloody forehead after he was hit accidentally by Wong during the film shoot in March. He was nominated for Best Actor for his role in the crime thriller Project Gutenberg (2018) at the Hong Kong Film Awards in April.