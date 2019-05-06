Chinese singer Li Ronghao returning to Singapore on Oct 19 as part of new concert tour

SINGAPORE - Chinese singer-songwriter Li Ronghao will perform a concert in Singapore on Oct 19, his second here after his first at The Max Pavilion two years ago.

The 33-year-old Mandopop star, known for his soulful singing style, reflective lyrics, and his relationship with Taiwanese singer-actress Rainie Yang, is making a stop in Singapore as part of his If I Were Young World Tour.

The tour kicked off in Shanghai on March 16 this year, and has made stops in Xiamen and Dalian.

But fans at the show can expect to hear songs such as Quarrelsome Lovers and Poverty Or Wealth from his latest album Ear, as well as numbers such as Model and Stubborn Love from his older albums.

Ticketing details and the concert venue have not been announced yet.

Two weeks ago, a wax statue of Li - spotting a light pink jacket and his signature small eyes - was unveiled at a Madame Tussauds wax museum in Beijing. The singer said on Weibo that he felt "very honoured" to be included in the attraction.