Chinese influencer Grace Chow and Hong Kong singer Gillian Chung meet up after their respective break-ups

They hogged headlines in the world of Chinese-language entertainment in April and May after their respective break-ups became public.

Chinese influencer announced on Weibo in April that she had broken up with Taiwanese superstar Show Lo, her boyfriend of nine years, after accusing him of cheating on her.

In May, Hong Kong singer-actress Gillian Chung's husband, aesthetics doctor Michael Lai, announced on Instagram that they had separated after being married for less than two years.

Now, Chow, 31, and Chung, 39, have finally caught up again after returning to singlehood.

On Saturday (Aug 8), Chow posted on Weibo a photo of herself with Chung, one half of Cantopop girl group Twins, in a karaoke room, with the caption: "Do you miss me very much? I miss you."

Chung was seen hugging Chow from the back. The pair are known to be good friends, frequently appearing in each other's photos on social media.

Chung even spoke up for Chow after she announced her split from Lo.

Chow had also caught up with other celebrities since her break-up. She met Hong Kong actress Karena Ng and socialite Yvonne Ching just last week.

Netizens had dubbed the meeting an "alliance of ex-girlfriends", as Ng is the ex-girlfriend of Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam, while Ching used to date Chinese actor Zheng Kai.