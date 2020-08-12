Chinese actress Eva Huang hurt while filming reality show Sisters Who Make Waves

Chinese actress Eva Huang, has been hospitalised following an accident while filming reality television show Sisters Who Make Waves (2020), Oriental Daily News reports.

The show, hosted by Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming, features female celebrities aged over 30 who, through training and elimination, compete for the opportunity to debut in a new girl group.

They include Huang, Chinese actress Michelle Bai (period drama series The Myth, 2010), Taiwanese singer Annie Yi and Hong Kong Cantopop singer Yumiko Cheng.

Huang, 37, was filming on Tuesday (Aug 11) when she was struck on the head by a prop, which caused her forehead to bleed.

The Kung Fu Hustle (2004) actress was sent to the hospital, where she was warded. Her assistant said her husband, Yang Zi, whom she married in 2007, was notified.

A video of the incident was circulated online and netizens sent Huang their well wishes.

The incident marks the fifth brush with injury for the show, which premiered on June 12. Previously, Cheng sprained her ankle, while Chinese actress-singer Regina Wan and Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Cindy Yen were involved in car accidents.