Chinese actor Wu Jing named Asia's most handsome face, BlackPink's Lisa tops female list

SHANGHAI - Wu Jing has scaled a new summit even as he gets busy shooting a Mount Everest film.

The Chinese actor has been named Asia's most handsome man in a list compiled by a company linked to British film critic TC Candler, who has rolled out annual rankings of the world's most beautiful/handsome faces since the 1990s.

BlackPink singer Lisa takes the honours as Asia's most beautiful woman for 2018.

Wu, 44, is already head and shoulders above others at the Chinese box office, starring in Wolf Warrior 2 (2017) and The Wandering Earth (2019), the two highest-grossing movies in the country to date.

Lisa, 21, is part of a K-pop girl group who have earned a performance slot at the prestigious Coachella festival in California in April.

She is also the most followed South Korean female celebrity on Instagram, with more than 15 million fans.

BTS singer Jungkook, 21, and Japanese actor Yuki Furukawa, 31, are in second and third spots on the men's list, with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, 54, and Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, 24, filling up the fourth and fifth places respectively.

On the women's list, Japanese actress Satomi Ishihara, 32, and Chinese teen idol Yang Chaoyue, 20, anchor the second and third spots.

Taiwanese singer Tzuyu, 19, is at No. 4 while Japanese singer Sakura Miyawaki, 21, rounds up the top five.

Looking ahead, Wu looks a good bet to defend his No.1 spot in next year's list, with his stature getting a global boost with Netflix snapping up the rights to stream The Wandering Earth.