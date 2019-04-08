Celine Dion springs big surprise at couple's Las Vegas wedding

LAS VEGAS - Did you hire a wedding singer, Jimmy Kimmel asked.

The late-night-show host gatecrashed the wedding of a couple - whom he identified only as Jason and Kate in an online post - when he was doing a series of shows in Las Vegas.

The couple, who work in the airforce, were surprised but did not mind that his crew filmed their happy event for the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

When the couple said they had not thought of engaging a singer, Kimmel came to their rescue, saying: "Thankfully, I know a local performer who has agreed to help you out."

In came Celine Dion, greeted by loud whoops of joy from the wedding guests, reported the Daily Mail.

Dion, who has held a residency in Las Vegas for 16 years, serenaded the couple for their first dance with her hit 1996 ballad Because You Loved Me.

Dion, whose impromptu performance was broadcast in the show on April 5, has helped in matters of the heart before.

In 2017, Mr Nick Janevski, who proposed to his girlfriend during a meet and greet at one of Dion's shows in Las Vegas, said then: "It's kind of a blur but she was very sweet. She said that she wished us a long and happy marriage like she had with her husband."