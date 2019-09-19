Celine Dion returns to Canada to kick off world tour

MONTREAL (AFP) - After living and crooning for years in Las Vegas, French-Canadian superstar Celine Dion has returned home to Quebec to kick off her first world tour in a decade on Wednesday (Sept 18).

At 51, the Grammy winner also recently announced the release of a new album entitled Courage, which will be her 12th in English and is due out on Nov 15.

Known for her blockbuster ballads, Dion said in April that she felt motivated to create new music and hit the road after the 2016 death of her husband and manager Rene Angelil.

"When I lost Rene, he wanted me back on stage. He wanted to make sure I was still practising my passion," she said. "I wanted to prove to him that I'm fine, we're fine, we're going to be OK. I've got this."

So, after more than 1,140 concerts for 4.5 million fans over 16 years in Sin City, she bid adieu to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace with a final two-hour show.

"Courage is exactly the way I feel," she told public broadcaster CBC at the time, talking up the upcoming tour of the same name.

"In the past three years, it has been difficult for me to talk to my children, to raise them, to lose my husband, wondering am I going to sing again... so much has happened, but at the same time I feel that I'm in control of my life."

Related Story Celine Dion waits for man to come back from loo before continuing her final Las Vegas show

Some 60 dates in North American have been confirmed so far, her label said, with two arena shows in Quebec City on Wednesday and Saturday (Sept 21) kicking off the tour, which will run through April 2020.

Dates elsewhere in the world are still being firmed up.

During her Las Vegas residency, the diva went on a few short regional tours, mostly in Europe and Asia, but her last worldwide tour was in 2008-2009.

In an interview with NBC's Today show, Dion revealed that she longs for the hugs and laughs that come with a relationship, but added: "I'm not ready to date."

Back in Canada, she told the Montreal Gazette that the tour schedule was "a little crazy" but that she had found time in advance to take in life's small pleasures.