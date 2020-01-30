Celebrities pitch in with funds, supplies

Taiwan actress Barbie Hsu is donating 10,000 masks - bought in Japan - to Wuhan.

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, known for giving money to build schools in China, has reportedly donated $1.9 million to the Wuhan Benevolent General Association to buy medical supplies.

According to the Siyuan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Chinese celebrity couple Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy have also backed Wuhan recovery efforts with a donation of $40,000.

Huang, responding to the Weibo post by the fund, said: "Medical staff are the heroes in our hearts."

Other celebrities opening their wallets include singer Han Hong, who teamed up with actress Sun Li in a charity drive, actress-singer Michelle Chen and actor-model Chen Xiao.