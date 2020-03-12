Cecilia Cheung and family asked to leave HK-bound plane

HONG KONG • Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung's recent vacation to Thailand was marred at the end when her family were ejected from a plane headed back to Hong Kong.

Last month, Cheung, 39, took her three sons for a holiday in Koh Samui, together with her younger brother Ronnie Cheung's family. They boarded a plane home on Monday evening.

A fellow passenger identified only as Mr Kam told Hong Kong newspaper Apple Daily that Cheung and her family were among the first to board the plane.

A video provided by Mr Kam to the newspaper shows Cheung, who was wearing a black face mask, standing in the aisle and carrying her one-year-old son Marcus. The actress seemed to be trying to coax him to sleep.

As the aisle was narrow, Cheung blocked the way. A flight attendant then asked her to sit.

"Cheung did not seem to block the aisle intentionally, but her actions were slowed down by the child when the attendant asked her to return to the seat quickly," said Mr Kam. "But she sounded a bit agitated while talking to the attendant when I passed by them."

It later escalated into an argument and the attendant told Cheung loudly to get off the plane. Several security personnel were also seen on the plane later.

The stand-off lasted for less than an hour, said Mr Kam. It also led to unhappiness among the passengers and other crew members as it caused the flight to be delayed.

Cheung and her family were then seen deplaning.

Marcus was born in November 2018, but Cheung has not revealed who the father is.

The father of her two other sons - Lucas, 12, and Quintus, nine - is her ex-husband, Hong Kong actor Nicholas Tse.