Cate Blanchett leads Cannes female stars protest for equal pay

CANNES, France (AFP) - Hollywood stars including Cate Blanchett, Kristen Stewart and Salma Hayek called for equal pay for women in the film industry on Saturday (May 12) and beyond in a historic protest on the red carpet at the Cannes film festival.

Eighty-two actresses, women directors and producers marched arm and arm to demand equality and "a safe workplace" seven months after the world was shaken by the #MeToo movement and the fall of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

"We demand that our workplaces are diverse and equitable so they can best reflect the world in which we live," Blanchett said.

"A world that allows all of us in front and behind the camera to thrive shoulder to shoulder with our male colleagues."

