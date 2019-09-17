NEW YORK (AFP) - The late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek died of heart disease, New York medical examiners said on Monday (Sept 16).

Police pronounced the visionary singer and rhythm guitarist dead at 75 years old on Sunday(Sept 15) in his Manhattan townhouse.

Under the leadership of the lanky Ocasek, known for his dark mop of hair and rock-star sunglasses, The Cars brought the quirky electronic effects of new wave to classically structured pop songs, generating hits such as You Might Think, Shake It Up and Drive in the 1980s.

They were among the early regulars on MTV, winning Video of the Year for You Might Think at the first Video Music Awards in 1984.

In an Instagram post on Monday, his family said he was recuperating at home after surgery, and was found unresponsive when they brought him his morning coffee.

A post on the band's online account featured Ocasek's final doodle, and a message from his sons Jonathan and Oliver.

"Our dad was a prolific doodler. His passing was sudden, unexpected and beyond heartbreaking," they wrote.

"Yesterday, we found this last doodle on his armchair. He couldn't have known what it would end up meaning to us. We love him so much."

The black and red abstract sketch included a note from Ocasek that read: "Keep on laughin'. It is what it is."