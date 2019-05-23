Cardi B postpones tour to recover from liposuction

LOS ANGELES (DPA) - Cardi B has postponed concerts through the end of May to recover from post-baby liposuction and breast surgery.

A show on Tuesday (May 21) in El Paso, Texas, was postponed, as was the rapper's appearance at a Memorial Day weekend event in Baltimore.

"Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery," her representative told People.

"Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor's orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May."

Radio station 92QJams in Baltimore said on Tuesday its 92Q Spring Bling Festival would now be held on Sept 8. It was set for Friday (May 24).

Cardi B admitted earlier this month that she had liposuction and breast work done since her daughter was born last year. "I have some news for y'all. I should have cancelled today," she said on May 5 at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, according to People.

"I shouldn't really be performing because moving too much is gonna (mess) up my lipo."

Shortly before that, she told Entertainment Tonight that she had her breasts done as well.

Kulture, her daughter with husband Offset, is now 10 months old.