Can Donnie Yen's son become new gongfu hero in films? He already has taekwondo black belt

Actor Donnie Yen has said he will not be making any more martial arts movies after his latest role as a gongfu master in Ip Man 4: The Finale.

That has caused hand-wringing in the industry, with producers and fans asking who can fill his shoes.

If they are prepared to wait, there is another Yen who could make the grade.

He is James, the actor's 12-year-old son who came with his parents and sister to attend a premiere of Ip Man 4 in Hong Kong on Saturday (Dec 13).

Donnie Yen told reporters that his son has already earned a black belt in taekwondo, but people will have to wait to see if James wants to enter the movie world.

But he will tell James that show business is not an easy life, given that "injuries cannot be avoided" in action movies, and that he would prefer that his son "focuses on studies".

Donnie Yen revealed that it became harder for him to cope with the aches and pain as he grew older.

The actor has two children with his wife Cissy Wang, 38, a former model, with their daughter Jasmine, 15, making the news earlier this year with fashion magazine shoots.

Ip Man 4: The Finale opens in cinemas in Singapore on Dec 19.