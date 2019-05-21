Burger & Lobster opens at Jewel Changi Airport on May 23

SINGAPORE - The wait for London's famed Burger & Lobster restaurant is over as its first Singapore outpost opens on May 23 at Jewel Changi Airport.

The 81-seat eatery's core menu features its iconic Original Lobster ($65++), with live lobsters flown in from Nova Scotia, Canada, and famed Original Roll ($40++), with tender lobster meat enveloped in a buttery, toasted brioche roll.

Bigger lobster options are available, priced from $120++ for 1kg. A portion of 1.7kg to 2kg is good for three to five people.

Two items exclusive to Jewel are the Sambal Glazed Lobster ($65++), with toasted brioche to dip into the mildly spicy sauce; and Chocolate Jewels ($12++), a dessert of dark chocolate spheres topped with housemade caramel sauce.

As for the burgers, The Mayfair ($25++) includes a juicy 170g grilled Nebraskan beef patty, housemade pickles, onions and a secret B&L burger sauce.

There is also an Impossible burger option ($20++), with pumpkin brioche, guacamole, red pepper coulis and kale served with sweet potato chips.

Desserts include Tres Leches ($12++), with vanilla-flavoured sponge cake soaked in milk, topped with green tea whipped cream, roasted pistachio and raspberries; and Mango Eaton Mess ($12++), with mango puree layered with meringue and fresh mangoes.

Its bar - which operates from 9am till midnight daily - offers a selection of cocktails, beer and wine.

This is Burger & Lobster's 16th outlet. Its other locations include New York, Bangkok, Dubai, Genting Highlands and Kuwait City.

The opening team will be here for at least three months, says Mr Riccardo LaMonica, 42, B&L's regional head of operations who is currently based in Singapore.

Head chef Kukie Chin, 31, who was previously from the Genting Highlands branch, helms the kitchen here.

Mr LaMonica says: "Singapore is an extremely important market as we see Singaporeans in our outlets particularly in London, Bangkok and Malaysia. There is no immediate plan for another outlet, we will have to see how people respond."

Burger & Lobster opens on May 23 at 05-203 Jewel Changi Airport from 9 to 3am daily. No reservations taken.