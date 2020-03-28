BTS postpone US, Canada tours

SEOUL • South Korean boy band BTS will postpone their North America tour by two months to June due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, its management said yesterday.

The seven-member K-pop hit group were scheduled to begin their tours in the United States and Canada on April 25 in Santa Clara, California.

They would then perform in Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington and Toronto before wrapping up the tours in Chicago.

They are now rescheduled to kick off the tour on June 6, Big Hit Entertainment said, adding that all reserved tickets remain valid.

Big Hit made the announcement in a single tweet, that connected users to an app called Weverse, in which BTS are launching Korean classes for their international fans.

The decision was made "in order to make sure we put the safety of everyone involved first and foremost", the agency said in the statement on Weverse.

Last month, BTS cancelled their Seoul concert, also scheduled for April, as South Korea was grappling with its own outbreak.

The US has overtaken China as the country with the most confirmed cases of coronavirus globally, as the Covid-19 outbreak in the world's No. 1 economy shows little signs of abating.

States from New York to California have told residents to stay home, while US officials earlier this month recommended organisers to push back events of more than 50 people in the country.

BTS' live performances have sold out at professional sports stadiums, drawing more than 40,000 fans at Citi Field in New York in 2018.

Several other K-pop groups have cancelled their Asia concerts, including JYP Entertainment's Twice, SM Entertainment's Red Velvet and NCT Dream.

Within minutes of the post, tweets regarding the BTS announcement were trending on South Korea's Twitter, including criticism of the group's announcement being made only in English.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG