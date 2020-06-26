BTS fans snap up Prada jacket worn by Jungkook

SEOUL • The devotion of BTS fans (also known as Army) knows no limit. They are no strangers to burning holes in their pockets as they strive to support the South Korean boy group in everything from donating to Black Lives Matter to buying out Prada - for the second time.

On Wednesday, Vogue Japan released a 17-second teaser video for its August issue, which shows all seven BTS members decked out in Prada. Particularly attention-grabbing was Jungkook's brightly-coloured couture jacket.

The jacket, which retails on Prada's website for US$2,820 (S$3,926), has been sold out in more than 25 countries, according to South Korean pop culture website Koreaboo. These include the United States, Japan and Switzerland.

This is not the first time the BTS effect has worked its magic. Last month, Jungkook wore a pair of Prada boots to a casual meeting with the members.

Fans responded quickly, purchasing the US$1,200 boots, which sold out within a day.

Vogue Japan's BTS issue will be released tomorrow and includes an exclusive interview on BTS' latest album, Map Of The Soul: 7.