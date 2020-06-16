BTS' Bang Bang Con: The Live draws 756,000 viewers at peak, rakes in estimated S$26 million

SINGAPORE - While fans around the world may be sequestered, a paid virtual concert streamed by K-pop boy band BTS on Sunday still managed to draw a peak of 756,600 concurrent viewers, according to their management company Bit Hit Entertainment.

Streamed worldwide from a studio in Seoul, South Korea, Bang Bang Con: The Live, drew the equivalent of 15 50,000-seat stadium concerts across 107 countries and territories, according to figures provided by Big Hit.

The allkpop portal said the ticket price for the online concert was about 30,000 South Korean won (S$34), which amounts to takings of about S$26 million.

Big Hit added that the concert also helped grow the popular septet's fan club - the Army - by 10,000 members.

Broadcast in collaboration with Kiswe Mobile, a United States-based livestreaming company, the 100-minute-long show comprised multiple rooms and stages, which changed to suit the themes of the songs the band performed.

Bang Bang Con also utilised multi-view livestreaming, in which viewers were able to choose their favourite angle from the six screens playing simultaneously.

The set list included songs from their latest album Map Of The Soul: 7 as well as some of their biggest hits, including Dope, Boy With Luv and Just One Day.

BTS member Jimin, said: "Though we may not be able to see one another at this time, we've been constantly striving to grow as a group. We are coping with it pretty well, so we hope that you too can overcome this time by finding the small joy within. Hope we can meet one another other again with smiles on our faces."

"Despite the difficulties that the concert industry is going through due to Covid-19, BTS is opening new possibilities through its online concert," Big Hit said.

