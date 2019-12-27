Bruce Lee's daughter hits Chinese restaurant chain with $41 million suit for using his image

Bruce Lee's daughter is on the warpath again.

Shannon Lee's company, Bruce Lee Enterprises, is suing a Chinese restaurant chain over the use of a logo that allegedly taps the image of the late gongfu action star.

Her company noted that the Real Kungfu chain had used the logo for 15 years, reported Agence France-Presse.

She wants the chain to stop using her father's image, publish statements for 90 consecutive days that it has nothing to do with Bruce Lee, and pay compensation of 210 million yuan (S$41 million).

Bruce Lee died at age 32 in 1973 at the height of his fame.

Real Kungfu is fighting back, saying on Thursday (Dec 26) that the logo had not been rejected by the authorities.

"We're confused that we are targeted many years later. We're studying the case and preparing to respond," the company said in a statement on Weibo.

The Guangzhou-based chain, which has more than 600 stores across the country, serves rice and meat combos.

It was among the top 10 fast-food companies in China last year, according to the China Cuisine Association.

According to China.org.cn, the chain was initially named 168 Steamed Fast Food Restaurant and Seed Double Food.

It was rebranded as Real Kungfu after its founder revamped its image in 2004.

Related Story Bruce Lee's ancestral home reopens after avoiding demolition

Bruce Lee Enterprises in Los Angeles handles merchandising and licensing of the icon's image.

Its lawyer said the company came up with the compensation figure of 210 million yuan after checking with Jackie Chan's company over the endorsement fees the latter charged.

In June, Ms Shannon Lee also went on the attack to protect her father's legacy.

She said that Quentin Tarantino did not consult her though his movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has scenes featuring Bruce Lee (played by actor Mike Moh).

The icon is depicted as arrogant in the film.

Saying that she is not a control freak, Ms Shannon Lee added that she will not intervene as long as any project is in "alignment with my father's legacy and my family's legacy".