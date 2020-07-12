Brooklyn Beckham, son of David Beckham, is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz

Retired English footballer David Beckham is set to become a father-in-law after his son announced his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham, 21, wrote on Instagram on Saturday (July 11): "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes.

"I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby," added the model and aspiring photographer, who also posted a photo of him and Peltz in an embrace.

Peltz, 25, shared the same photo on her Instagram, writing: "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.

"Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

The couple - who reportedly started dating in late 2019 - also expressed their love on each other's Instagram post.

Brooklyn is the eldest son of Beckham, 45, and his fashion designer wife Victoria, 46.

He previously dated several celebrities, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz, model Sonia Ben Ammar, singer Madison Beer and model Phoebe Torrance.

Peltz is known for her role as Tessa Yeager in director Michael Bay's movie Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014).