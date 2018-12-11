British singer Anne-Marie to stage concert at Capitol Theatre

SINGAPORE - British pop singer-songwriter Anne-Marie is returning to Singapore to perform at Capitol Theatre on April 9.

She is known for hits like 2002, which was in the Top 10 of the local streaming charts from May to October in 2018. She also sang on local Top 10 pop hits by other artists, such electronic dance act Marshmello's Friends and Clean Bandit's 2016 hit Rockabye.

Her debut album, Speak Now, was released on April and she last performed here in October for a concert at Zepp@BIGBOX Singapore.

Tickets from $98 to $128 go on sale on Dec 13 at 10am for Lushington mailing-list subscribers (sign up at www.lushington.com/subscribe) while public sales start on Dec 14 at 10am. All tickets are available via APACTix (go to www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588).