British pop star Dua Lipa announces collaboration with K-pop girl group Blackpink

British pop star Dua Lipa has confirmed that she will be collaborating with K-pop girl group Blackpink on a song, which will be included in a new edition of one of her albums.

Lipa, 23, shared in a tweet on Tuesday (Sept 4) that she will be releasing a super deluxe edition of her eponymous debut studio album, which was first released in June 2017, with three new songs.

She included an image of the album's track list, which included a song called Kiss And Make Up that features Blackpink. The new edition of the album will be released on Oct 19.

This is the first time Lipa is collaborating with a K-pop group.

Blackpink - comprising Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose - is one of most popular girl groups in K-pop currently.

The group, whose members are aged between 21 and 23, debuted in 2016 under one of the big three K-pop agencies - YG Entertainment - which is also home to hit boyband Big Bang.

In the short span of just two years, the quartet has risen quickly. Last month, the girls set a record when the music video for their song Ddu-du Ddu-du, hit 300 million views in 69 days, making them the fastest K-pop act to do so.

Lipa, born in London to Albanian parents, is a fast rising star. She won the British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist at this year's Brit Awards and was also nominated for three other awards.

There was speculation that Lipa might collaborate with the group after Lipa posted a photo of herself with Jennie and Lisa, two of the members of Blackpink, at Lipa's Seoul concert in May.

Lipa captioned the photo: "IN YOUR AREA", a reference to a line in Blackpink's debut single Boombayah.