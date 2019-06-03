British pop rock band The Vamps to perform at The Coliseum

SINGAPORE - British pop rock band The Vamps are set to return to Singapore with a show at The Coliseum, Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa, on Aug 15.

The boy band are known for hits such as Somebody To You and Can We Dance, taken from their 2014 debut Meet The Vamps. Their third album, Night & Day (Night Edition), topped the British charts in 2017 and produced hit singles such as All Night. The second part of the album, Night & Day (Day Edition), their most recent release, came out in 2018.

Comprising Connor Ball, Tristan Evans, James McVey and Brad Simpson, they last held a concert in Singapore at the same venue in 2016.

Formed as teenagers in 2012, the band has won several awards, including Best British Group in 2014 and 2016 at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards.

Tickets from $98 go on sale from June 12, 10am through Ticketek (www.ticketek.com.sg).