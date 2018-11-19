British electro-pop band Years & Years to play first full Singapore concert

SINGAPORE - British electro-pop band Years & Years will perform at The Star Theatre on Feb 27, their first full concert in Singapore.

The trio - frontman Olly Alexander and musicians Mikey Goldsworthy and Emre Turkman - are best known for hit songs such as King and Foundation from their debut album Communion, which topped the British charts when it was released in 2015.

In the same year, the group also won the BBC Sound of 2015[1] prize and were nominated for the Critics Choice Award at the Brit Awards.[2]

Earlier in 2018, they released the follow-up, Palo Santo, which has popular songs like If You're Over Me and Sanctify. The album received rave views from the music press. British website NME gave the album five out of five stars, describing the songs as "filthy, sexy, thoroughly debauched pop at its finest".

Tickets from $88 to $148 go on sale Nov 22, 10 am for Lushington mailing list subscribers and Nov 23 for the public via Apactix (www.apactix.com or call 3158-8588), the Singapore Indoor Stadium box office and at all SingPost outlets.