British comedian John Cleese to return to Singapore for a show in 2020

Veteran British comedian John Cleese sold out two nights at the same venue in 2014.
Veteran British comedian John Cleese sold out two nights at the same venue in 2014.PHOTO: ALOYSIUS LIM
Published
7 min ago
Music Correspondent
dinohadi@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Veteran British comedian John Cleese is set to return to Singapore for a stand-up show, In Praise Of Silly, at the University Cultural Centre Hall, National University of Singapore, on March 7, 2020.

The 80-year-old, whose career dates back to the early 1960s, sold out two nights at the same venue in 2014.

Cleese is co-founder of iconic British comedy troupe Monty Python. Started in 1969 as a sketch television series, Monty Python's Flying Circus, the group went on to become a cult phenomenon that spawned live shows, albums, a musical and movies such as Monty Python's Life Of Brian (1979) and Monty Python's The Meaning Of Life (1983).

He is also the star and co-writer of popular and critically-acclaimed 1970s British sitcom Fawlty Towers.

He has also acted in prominent movies, including A Fish Called Wanda (1989) as well as in several James Bond, Harry Potter and Shrek films.

He says in a press statement: "It's been too long since I was in Singapore. Last time I enjoyed it very much and am looking forward to coming back. This will be the only Asian stop in South-east Asia. See you all in March."

Early bird tickets from $118 are on sale through Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg).

Topics: 

Branded Content