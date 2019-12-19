British comedian John Cleese to return to Singapore for a show in 2020

SINGAPORE - Veteran British comedian John Cleese is set to return to Singapore for a stand-up show, In Praise Of Silly, at the University Cultural Centre Hall, National University of Singapore, on March 7, 2020.

The 80-year-old, whose career dates back to the early 1960s, sold out two nights at the same venue in 2014.

Cleese is co-founder of iconic British comedy troupe Monty Python. Started in 1969 as a sketch television series, Monty Python's Flying Circus, the group went on to become a cult phenomenon that spawned live shows, albums, a musical and movies such as Monty Python's Life Of Brian (1979) and Monty Python's The Meaning Of Life (1983).

He is also the star and co-writer of popular and critically-acclaimed 1970s British sitcom Fawlty Towers.

He has also acted in prominent movies, including A Fish Called Wanda (1989) as well as in several James Bond, Harry Potter and Shrek films.

He says in a press statement: "It's been too long since I was in Singapore. Last time I enjoyed it very much and am looking forward to coming back. This will be the only Asian stop in South-east Asia. See you all in March."

Early bird tickets from $118 are on sale through Sistic (www.sistic.com.sg).