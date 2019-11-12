British band Foals to return to Singapore for Garden Beats Festival 2020

SINGAPORE - British alternative rock band Foals will return to Singapore to perform at Garden Beats, a music and arts festival at Fort Canning Park on Feb 29, 2020.

The seventh edition of the festival will also feature American singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio and Italian electro-pop duo Gioli & Assia.

Foals recently released Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 2, their newest album which topped the British charts. They have performed in Singapore three times, at Laneway Festival Singapore in 2011, The Coliseum at Hard Rock Hotel in 2014 and Neon Lights festival in 2016.

Besides the main stage, Garden Beats will also feature an additional side stage for home-grown and regional indie and electronic musicians, a zen garden for activities such as meditation, dance and theatre performances, art installations, workshops and a food village.

Festival-goers will be encouraged to support tree-planting initiative One Tree Planted and there will also be eco-conscious panel discussions.

More acts are expected to be announced later.

Early bird tickets at $128, limited to 500, are on sale until Dec 4. After which, tickets prices will increase. For details, go to www.gardenbeats.com