Bradley Cooper's girlfriend worried after his steamy duet with Lady Gaga at Oscars?

LOS ANGELES - Was it a steamy show of affection - or just a heart-felt professional performance?

For many Lady Gaga fans, in love with the possibility of the singer pursuing a romance with her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper after she split up with her fiance, their consensus was that there were definitely sparks between the two.

They swooned over their performance on Sunday (Feb 24) of Oscar-nominated song Shallow - which won - even as his girlfriend, Irina Shayk, watched from her front-row seat at the ceremony.

But the supermodel, 33, who has a 23-month-old daughter with Cooper, 44, is not concerned that she would lose her man.

US Weekly cited a source as saying that "Irina knows that Bradley and Gaga are artists", explaining their intimate Shallow duet.

"It's a non-issue for her. They were in character putting on an Oscar performance."

To prove her point, Shayk stood up to give Gaga and Cooper a standing ovation after their performance, and hugged Gaga, 32, when she returned to her seat.

But love-struck fans have been further encouraged by media reports of a pre-Oscars party where Gaga attended and shared just courteous pleasantries with ex-fiance Christian Carino, 49, when he showed up too.

She hung out with Cooper in a corner of the room all night, sources noted, acting as though they were a real-life couple.

Former Spice Girl Mel B is also not convinced that Shayk should stay calm over the matter.

"I felt so uncomfortable for Bradley's girlfriend, oh my gosh," she said on the Good Morning Britain show, commenting on what happened on Oscars' night.

Noting that Gaga and Cooper had "the look of love" on stage, she added: "I would like to think it was part of the whole performance... hopefully, it's only professional."