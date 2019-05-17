Boyzone to play final Singapore show at The Star Theatre

SINGAPORE - Irish boyband Boyzone will play for the last time in Singapore at the The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre on June 12.

The gig is part of Thank You & Goodnight, their global farewell tour, which also saw them play the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2018.

According to concert organisers Wowstar Creative Entertainment, this upcoming concert will be "the very last time" the group is performing in Singapore. The band has said that it will break up after the tour ends.

Comprising Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shane Lynch, the tour is named after their seventh and final studio album Thank You & Goodnight, released in 2018. The songs include I Can Dream, a single that features vocals from Stephen Gately, the original member who died of a heart condition in 2009.

Formed in 1993 through auditions, the group released their first album, Said And Done, in 1995.

Five of their albums, including the debut and 2010 release Brother, went to No. 1 in the British charts. They have sold more than 25 million records worldwide, and are known for some of the biggest hits of the 1990s including No Matter What (1998), Every Day I Love You (1999) and their 1995 version of Love Me For A Reason.

They have won four Brit Awards, including for Best International Group in 1999.

Tickets, from $108 to $328 are available through Sistic (go to www.sistic.com or call 6348-5555).