Bombshell leads movie nominations for Hollywood's SAG awards

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Bombshell, a drama about sexual misconduct allegations at Fox News, led the movie nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday (Dec 11) and will compete for the top prize of best cast.

The film starring Charlize Theron earned four nominations overall.

Other contenders for the best cast award are The Irishman, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, JoJo Rabbit and Parasite.

Key nominations:

FILM BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Taron Egerton - Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o - Us

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renee Zellweger - Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman - Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

Margot Robbie - Bombshell