Bombshell leads movie nominations for Hollywood's SAG awards

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Bombshell, a drama about sexual misconduct allegations at Fox News, led the movie nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday (Dec 11) and will compete for the top prize of best cast.
The film starring Charlize Theron earned four nominations overall.
Other contenders for the best cast award are The Irishman, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, JoJo Rabbit and Parasite.
Key nominations:
FILM BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood
Parasite
BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale - Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o - Us
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renee Zellweger - Judy
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jamie Foxx - Just Mercy
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman - Bombshell
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell