Coronavirus: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan helps to provide 120,000 meals to needy workers

Many A-listers have chipped in to help those most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the past few weeks.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has joined the club by partnering with an Indian food relief non-governmental organisation, Akshaya Patra, to provide meals for 120,000 needy workers.

To curb the spread of the virus, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on March 4 that the entire subcontinent would have to adhere to a strict lockdown policy, which limits people's movement outside of their homes.

However, the impact of the lockdown was felt most severely by low-income daily-wage workers, who had travelled to metropolitan areas to work but have now found themselves out of jobs.

Akshaya Patra thanked Roshan in a post captioned "We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 120,000 nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low-income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine."

The 46-year-old star, who has acted in more than 30 Bollywood movies, had previously made the news by donating N95 and FFP3 masks to the municipal workers of Mumbai.

Roshan is currently self-isolating in his home in Mumbai, India, with his former wife Suzanne Khan, 41, and sons Hrehaan, 14, and Hridhaan, 11.

I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief https://t.co/2JkUSEZ0CW — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 7, 2020

