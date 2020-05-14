Bolbbalgan4's Ahn Ji Young clarifies rumours surrounding the duo's split

Ahn Ji Young, the remaining member of South Korean music duo Bolbbalgan4, has dispelled rumours that her former bandmate left because of discord between them and the latter's mistreatment.

On April 2, their label, Shofar Music, announced Woo Ji Yoon's departure, with Ahn continuing promotions as Bolbbalgan4, entertainment website Soompi reported.

The duo, both 24 and high school classmates, formed in 2016.

On South Korean talk show Radio Star yesterday (May 13), Ahn cleared up the rumours surrounding their split.

"We have been promoting together for four years since our debut, and we've been together for 10 years since we were in high school," she said.

On why Woo left, she explained: "She had talked a lot about wanting to rest after having worked so hard for four years."

Ahn also believes that the pair will "someday be able to make music together again".

After Woo left, Bolbbalgan4 released their fifth EP, Puberty Book II - A Flower The Butterfly Has Seen.

At a showcase for the EP yesterday, entertainment news portal allkpop quoted Ahn as saying: "To be honest, I did feel empty... but I prepared with everything that I could..."

Yesterday, Woo also posted a screenshot of the album on her Instagram account with the caption: "Long time no see."