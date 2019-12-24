Blackpink singer Rose posing with Malaysian singer Naim Daniel? That is a lie, fume fans

Rose fans are giving him a roasting.

Malaysian singer Naim Daniel, 22, has been accused by fans of Blackpink singer Rose of "false advertising", with his editing, and manipulation, of photo images to create an impression that the two posed for wefies.

Rose is part of the South Korean girl group Blackpink that have earned global success with their hits like Kill This Love and Boombayah.

They also bagged a headlining spot in the prestigious Coachella festival in California in April.

An outraged fan, reacting to Naim's tactics to draw attention to his work, posted online: "Hello, I'm sorry to disturb you. There's something I want to discuss with you.

"Listen to this, stop posting your pictures with Rose.

"You hear me? You think just because you're an artist you can do that?

"If I see you post about Rose again, you're finished."

Malaysian media outlet Malay Mail reported that Naim is laughing off the matter.

"I'm soft please don't hurt me like that," he said in a humorous online reply in a bid to cool matters.

Naim's fans have also posted their support for him, saying that the physical threat issued by the ardent Rose supporter is over the top.

But Naim has gone further to test the patience of Rose's fans.

Over the weekend, he posted a YouTube video that suggests a duet between him and Rose in a cover of the song Eyes Closed.

Pundits expect this move to further upset the big army of Blackpink fans who recently slammed the girl group's agency for not releasing a new album to tap their massive success this year.

The agency hurriedly issued a statement to say that the quartet are working on new songs in the video.

That came after the fans showed they had the weapons to wage a "war" by paying for a truck and a billboard to carry messages urging the agency to do more for Blackpink.