Blackpink fans on warpath after agency fails to release new album from hit Korean girl group

Blackpink fans are not tickled pink over what the Korean girl group's agency is doing - or not doing, to be precise.

They are now mounting a campaign to get YG Entertainment to speed up the release of a new album from the quartet.

The group - Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rose - have had a great 2019, with an invitation to perform at the prestigious Coachella festival in California in April as one of their major breakthroughs.

But while Blackpink have gone on tours to get closer to their fans, the latter cannot get hold of a new album.

Blackpink last rolled out an album of fresh songs, called Kill This Love, in April.

Fans have since had a lot of time to kill, waiting for a follow-up and perplexed over why YG is not tapping the band's immense popularity - and publicity outside the music arena - to feed the frenzy.

Lisa recently topped TCCAsia's Most Beautiful Faces in Asia 2019 list while Jennie took the No.3 spot.

Upset with the lack of urgency from YG, fans have since coughed up money to hire a truck.

On Monday (Dec 16), the vehicle was seen in a Seoul district where YG's building is located. The vehicle carried messages calling on the company to do more to promote the group.

Demands include allowing the four members to do solo projects and participate in variety shows, reported the jasminemedia portal.

Blackpink were in the running for prizes at the recent Mnet Asian Music Awards in Nagoya, Japan. They did not perform at the event but Twice, another popular Korean girl group, did.

Blackpink fans have also invested in a billboard, placed outside YG's headquarters, to further ram home the message that listeners are jaded just listening to a small number of Blackpink songs.

The billboard plays the group's hits continuously.

"Forcing them to watch the same music videos over and over again just like they (YG) do to us," one fan posted online.

Blackpink have released only 13 original songs so far since they debuted in 2016.

YG has since responded that the quartet are now on a Japanese tour and recording new songs for an album that is slated to be out in early 2020.